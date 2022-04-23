FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person died after a deadly crash in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened on Interstate 95 going northbound and Broward Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., Saturday.

Troopers said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a Volkswagen sedan. The pedestrian apparently went through the windshield and died on the scene.

Road work was also going on during the overnight hours.

There are reports that the driver was transported to the hospital.

It’s unclear how the crash happened or who the pedestrian was.

The roadways opened back up after they were shut down.

The crash is under investigation.

