SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a hit-and-run crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash took place along Old Dixie Highway near Southwest 296th Street, just before 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the deceased victim could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

Part of Old Dixie Highway near Southwest 296th Street has been closed to traffic.

Police are now searching for the driver.

