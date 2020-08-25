Pedestrian killed in Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been killed following a hit-and-run in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 79th Street just before 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are currently investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run crash at NE 7 Ave & 79 St. The eastbound & westbound lanes on 79th St. have been shutdown. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/SIOasPy5KG — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 26, 2020

It remains unknown if a car carrier captured by 7News cameras on the scene is related to the incident.

Officers have shut down Northeast 79th Street in both directions from Biscayne Boulevard to Northeast Seventh Avenue while investigators work the scene.

Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police have not yet identified the deceased victim.

