HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of the Turnpike was closed to traffic following a fatal crash in Hollywood.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Mile Marker 49 and Hollywood Boulevard, early Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was confirmed dead on the scene.

Traffic has been restored as lanes have been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.