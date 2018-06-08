Pedestrian killed by cement truck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian walking in Miami has died after being struck by a cement truck.

The victim was in the area of Northwest 14th Street and 12th Avenue at the time of the crash, Friday morning.

According to police, a dump truck slammed into a cement truck which then hit the man.

Both drivers remained on the scene to talk to police.

Investigators have yet to determine whether any charges will be filed.

