HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after another person was fatally struck by a Brightline train.

7Skyforce HD flew above the scene in Hollywood where a stopped train could be seen just north of Pembroke Road, Thursday morning.

It’s unclear why the person was on the tracks.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.