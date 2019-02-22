Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Southwest 142nd Avenue and 88th Street at around 6 a.m., Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the victim was an adult female that was attempting to cross Kendall Drive when she was struck.

Eastbound Kendall Drive is currently shutdown.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene where the car involved can be seen with front-end damage and a broken windshield.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

