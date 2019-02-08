Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene along Alton Road and 15th Street, just before 4 a.m., Friday.

Officials said a vehicle traveling southbound along Alton Road hit the pedestrian.

Rescue crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as all traffic between 14th and 15th Street along Alton Road is shut down.

West Avenue is the recommended route, police said.

