Pedestrian in wheelchair killed by semi-truck in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian in a wheelchair has died after being hit by a semi-truck in Hollywood.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene along Hollywood Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, at around 4 p.m., Friday.

Aerial footage showed Hollywood Police cruisers on the scene, and the body of the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, lying on the roadway.

The westbound lanes of Hollywood Boulevard are closed while police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.