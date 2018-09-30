MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a male victim to the hospital after he was struck by a car in the parking lot of a church in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 167th Street, near the Palmetto Expressway, just after 12:30 p.m., Sunday.

The victim suffered minor injuries. He was alert and talking before being transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.