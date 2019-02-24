Pedestrian hospitalized following Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - One pedestrian has been hospitalized following a hit-and-run in Miami.

The accident happened near South Miami Avenue and Samana Drive around 6 a.m., Sunday.

Car parts and the pedestrian’s belongings could be seen scattered across the street.

Officials said the victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Miami Police said the victim is expected to recover.

The incident is under investigation.

