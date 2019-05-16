Pedestrian hospitalized following hit-and-run in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An adult male pedestrian was transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck him at a Chevron gas station in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 22nd Avenue and Opa-locka Boulevard, just after 8 a.m., Thursday.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson North Medical Center in stable condition.

OLPD was dispatched and arrived at the Chevron, 13715 NW 22nd Ave, at 8:10 a.m. reference an adult male pedestrian struck by a vehicle The vehicle fled prior to police arrival. Investigation revealed that the driver of a 2010 Grey, Chevrolet Malibu, did not stop to render aid. pic.twitter.com/BdVRMTbwlX — Opa Locka Police (@ChiefJDobson) May 16, 2019

Police are now searching for a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu sedan that fled the scene.

The investigation revealed that the driver did not stop to render aid to the victim.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.