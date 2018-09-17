MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was struck in Miami by a woman who was driving under the influence.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 36th Street and 32nd Avenue, just after 1:15 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the victim was crossing the street when he was hit.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The driver was taken into custody.

