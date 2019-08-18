Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after they were struck in a parking lot of a Cutler Bay neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along Southwest 88th Avenue, near 216th Street, Sunday morning.

Paramedics loaded the victim into an ambulance and transported them to an area hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver involved stated at the scene, as police continue to investigate.

