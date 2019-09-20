Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by garbage truck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital after being struck by a garbage truck in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Ninth Avenue and 15th Street just before 9:15 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several officers could be seen near the garbage truck.

It is unclear what condition the victim was transported in.

