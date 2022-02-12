MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a multiple vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near the area of Northwest 203 Street and 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens, Saturday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the call came in as an accident involving two vehicles hitting a pedestrian.

One victim was transported as a trauma alert to the nearest trauma center.

