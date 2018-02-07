Pedestrian hit by car near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been hit by a car near Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday.

7 Skyforce HD was over the scene of the accident at West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue.

A red vehicle could be seen on the side of the road. Police later had the driver move it to the parking lot of a gas station.

The extent of the victims injuries and their condition is currently unknown.

The westbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard were temporarily closed, but they have since reopened.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.