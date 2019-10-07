Pedestrian fatally stuck by vehicle near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff Office deputies and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 20th Street and State Road Seven at approximately 5:45 a.m., Monday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured investigators near the body covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of the road.

Officials said the driver behind the wheel of the black sedan remained on scene.

Roads in the area were shut down but have since reopened.

