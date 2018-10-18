Pedestrian fatally struck on SB I-75 near Miramar Parkway

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Miramar.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the call of a pedestrian struck on the highway’s exit ramp to Miramar Parkway, just after 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to FHP, the driver remained at the scene.

Officials said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The exit ramp was temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear the scene. It has since been reopened.

It’s unclear why the victim was on the highway.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

