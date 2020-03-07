Pedestrian fatally struck on MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after they were struck while walking on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach, police said.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the causeway, at around 6 a.m., Saturday.

According to Miami Beach Police, the victim was hit while trying to cross the causeway. They were not on a crosswalk.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the causeway were shut down for several hours but have since reopened.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.