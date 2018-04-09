Pedestrian fatally struck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman died after she was struck while trying to cross the road in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the fatal crash near Northwest 27th Avenue and 16th Street, early Monday morning.

Officers said the 59-year-old was attempting to cross the roadway when a white Chevrolet Camaro hit and killed her.

The driver remained on the scene.

Officials have not announced whether any charges will be filed.

