Pedestrian fatally struck in Lauderhill hit-and-run

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Lauderhill that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

The victim crossed the street and was struck by a vehicle along Northwest 31st Avenue and 19th Street, Sunday night.

Authorities have not identified the victim but said he was in his 70s.

The vehicle that struck the man did not stop to render aid to the victim.

