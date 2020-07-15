Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place in the southbound lanes of State Road 7 at Davie Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen investigating.

Nearby businesses have several surveillance cameras near the scene which may be used in the investigation to find the driver who fled the scene.

Traffic in both directions is now being redirected as all lanes have been shut down.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

