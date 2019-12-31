Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle along SB lanes of I-95 in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near West Hallandale Beach Boulevard were shut down for hours after a man crossing the Pembroke Park highway was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the man was hit by a vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

All southbound lanes were shut down but reopened just after 10 a.m.

Officials have yet to release the victim’s identity as they investigate why he was crossing the highway.

