Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail train in Delray Beach, delays expected

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Tri-Rail train hit and killed a pedestrian in Delray Beach, Wednesday, causing significant delays across the Tri-Rail system.

Thirteen stops south of the scene have been affected by the crash.

Currently, a bus has been set up between the Boynton Beach and Delray Beach stations to transport the passengers who need to get around the crash.

