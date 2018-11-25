Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in Dania Beach, leaving more than 100 passengers stranded for hours.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Tigertail Boulevard and Anglers Avenue, just after 11 a.m., Sunday.

A passenger on board sent video showing of other passengers waiting inside the train as BSO detectives and deputies processed the scene outside.

Tri-Rail officials said the train was heading northbound at the time. There were 129 passengers on board, but no one else was hurt.

The train stopped just south of the Tri-Rail Fort Lauderdale Station.

Officials have not provided further details about the victim.

Investigators worked for several hours before clearing the scene. A unit from the Broward County Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services pulled up as well, before the body was removed.

