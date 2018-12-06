Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fatality along the tracks near Northwest 27th Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Thursday.

Opa-locka Police assisted in shutting down the north and southbound lanes as officers investigated the incident.

NW 27 Ave. and Ali Baba both Notth and South will be closed due to a investigation. — Opa Locka Police (@ChiefJDobson) December 6, 2018

According to Tri-Rail, a bus bridge was established between the Opa-locka and Golden Glades Metrorail stations. Travelers should expect a 45 minute delay with train arrivals.

No injuries were reported on the train.

