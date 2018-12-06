Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in Opa-locka.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fatality along the tracks near Northwest 27th Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Thursday.
Opa-locka Police assisted in shutting down the north and southbound lanes as officers investigated the incident.
According to Tri-Rail, a bus bridge was established between the Opa-locka and Golden Glades Metrorail stations. Travelers should expect a 45 minute delay with train arrivals.
No injuries were reported on the train.
