NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest 201st Street and 16th Place, just after 3:15 p.m., Sunday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 100 people were on board the train at the time of the crash. None of them were hurt.

Detectives continue to investigate.

