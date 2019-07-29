Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck and killed by a train in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene along Harrison Street and South 21st Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

According to officials, the man was trying to cross the train tracks while the lights were flashing, bells were ringing and railings were activated.

He was struck and killed by a Virgin train traveling southbound.

Police continue to investigate.

