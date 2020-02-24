Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been fatally struck by a train in Deerfield Beach.

Authorities responded to the scene along Hillsborough Boulevard and Northwest Second Street at around 9 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the Brightline train could be stopped several feet away from the body covered by a yellow tarp on the railroad tracks.

Aerial views also showed investigators making their way to the scene.

