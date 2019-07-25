Pedestrian fatally struck by car in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers along with Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located in the area of 15th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive, just after 12:15 p.m., Thursday.

FHP officials said the man was trying to cross the street when he was struck by a car driving eastbound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by rescue crews.

7SkyForce flew over the scene where troopers could be seen around the body covered by a yellow tarp.

A tan colored Chevy sedan could also be seen with a shattered windshield and missing headlight.

The driver behind the wheel stayed at the scene.

