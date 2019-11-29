Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police officers responded to the scene along Northwest 199th Street and Second Avenue at approximately 6 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where authorities could be seen diverting traffic away from three tarps on the roadway.

A black Honda Civic with a broken windshield and heavy front-end damage could also be seen surrounded by crime scene tape.

The driver behind the wheel of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of Northwest Second Avenue are shut down from 202nd Terrace to 199th Street while two left northbound lanes have been blocked off.

The victim’s identity has not been released by authorities.

