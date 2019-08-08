Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman crossing the street has been fatally struck by a car in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast 36th Street and North Federal Highway just after 2 p.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where crime scene tape could be seen around four cars near a bus stop.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The northbound lanes of North Federal Highway at Northeast 26th Street have been shut down while police investigate.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

