Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian reportedly trying to cross the tracks was fatally struck by a Brightline train in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Garfield Street and Dixie Highway, Thursday night.

Police said the man was trying to beat the train while crossing the tracks.

The victim died on the scene.

No injuries were reported on the train.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.