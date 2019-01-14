Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in Northeast Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is dead after being struck by a Brightline train in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units were called to the scene along the train tracks near Northeast 207th Street and West Dixie Highway, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD flew above the scene where a yellow tarp could be seen over the victim’s body.

It’s unclear if the victim was walking on the tracks or trying to cross to the other side at the time.

No one on the train was hurt.

