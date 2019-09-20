Pedestrian dies after being struck, pinned underneath garbage truck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian has died after being struck and pinned underneath a garbage truck in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Ninth Avenue and 15th Street just before 7:15 a.m., Friday.

The victim was freed from underneath the truck by rescue crews and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several officers could be seen near the garbage truck. The driver behind the wheel remained on scene.

UPDATE: The roads have been reopened for normal vehicular & pedestrian traffic. https://t.co/4PNzjTrNPS — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 20, 2019

Officials said the deceased was in his 60s but will not identify him until next of kin has been notified.

Northwest 10th Avenue between 11th and 15th streets was shut down but has since been reopened.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

If you have any information on this fatal crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

