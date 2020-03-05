Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in West Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue units responded to the scene along West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 40th Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to deputies, an adult was struck and killed by a vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Deputies have shut down Hallandale Beach Boulevard in both directions while they investigate.

