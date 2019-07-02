Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by train in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a train in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 1700 block of Ali Baba Avenue at approximately 2:40 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD captured air rescue arriving on scene before the victim was wheeled into the helicopter and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

