Peacock found shot with crossbow in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A peacock was found in a Hialeah neighborhood, Thursday, after it was shot in the throat with a crossbow.

Resident Mayra Crespo found the injured bird in a condominium, located in the 1000 block of West 77th Street near 10th Avenue.

“I think it’s a despicable act, to tell you the truth,” said resident Roger Morera, who spoke on behalf of Crespo. “I don’t know how anybody could have their soul that dark that they can shoot an animal and leave it suffering — because it might have been suffering, dying.

The peacock was first spotted in the neighborhood in December and soon became the neighborhood pet.

“Luckily the poor thing was still able to eat. I would see it trying to eat with a thing through its neck,” said Morera. “Luckily the wildlife guy was great.”

Neighbors called wildlife expert Daniel Drake was called to the scene to take the bird to get help.

“It wasn’t really his throat — it was more of the outside skin of the throat,” said Drake.

This wasn’t the first time Drake had been called to help an animal struck by an arrow. Drake was in Plantation, Wednesday, to rescue an iguana with several spikes sticking out of its body.

“It kind of makes you want to cry when you the animal all sick with arrows all over it, looking at you like, ‘Hey, are you going to save me or kill me?’ It’s pretty sad when you look at them,” said Drake.

Like the iguana, the bird was also transported to the South Florida Wildlife Care Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Both Morera and Crespo hope the culprit is caught before the attacks get even more bold.

“What if I’m walking around at night and somebody just for no reason shoot a crossbow pistol dart at him,” said Morera, referring to his dog. “It’s unsettling.”

Drake said the peacock looked like it will be survive its injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.