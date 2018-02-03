JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — The emotional support peacock that was not allowed to board a flight in New Jersey earlier this week has a South Florida connection.

As it turns out, the bird that was turned away from a United Airlines flight at Newark Liberty International Airport was purchased from a family in Jupiter.

United Airlines told the owner, who lives in Brooklyn, that she could not bring the bird on board, Tuesday.

“This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport,” United said in a statement to Fox News.

The owner ended up renting a car and driving to Los Angeles — with Dexter the peacock perched in the passenger seat.

