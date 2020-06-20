Peace walks, Blue Lives Matter caravan among local weekend protests

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people have gathered across South Florida this weekend to continue pushing for peace.

More than 100 people attended a unity peace walk that ended at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

Many in the crowd followed safety guidelines by wearing masks.

Dozens more in Fort Lauderdale received a police escort as they participated in a prayer walk.

Participants prayed for first responders, healthcare workers and the sick as they made their way from Carter Park to Esplanade Park.

In Weston, vehicles that took place in a unity car were decorated in support of racial equality and peace. They traveled from Weston Regional Park to Weston City Hall.

Meanwhile, a Blue Lives Matter caravan kicked off in front of the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami. People in their vehicles showed support for President Donald Trump hours before his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.