NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An event was held Saturday, celebrating what would have been Trayvon Martin’s 27th birthday in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Attorney Ben Crump and Martin’s family attended a peace walk, organized by the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

The walk took place at Ives Estates Park around 8 a.m., in the area of Northeast 16th Avenue.

Trayvon’s family, activists, and the community continue to call for change.

Feb. 26 marks 10 years since the unarmed 17-year-old was shot and killed.

