MIAMI (WSVN) - PDQ restaurants and Best Buddies International are teaming up to support and raise awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities all month long.

Guests who visit any of PDQ’s 45 Florida locations through Aug. 31 will have the chance to support Best Buddies at check-out by rounding up their payment to the nearest dollar amount or by making a donation.

Company officials said 100% of the funds raised will be donated directly to Best Buddies in Florida.

PDQ recently committed to hiring participants from the Best Buddies Jobs program at each of its locations across the state. Company officials said, to date, six individuals have been hired at PDQ restaurants in Florida.

“Best Buddies is thrilled to partner with PDQ in support of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Best Buddies International Chairman and CEO Anthony K. Shriver. “PDQ’s enthusiasm for hiring candidates with IDD from the Best Buddies Jobs program has changed lives for the better, and their commitment to expanding that to every store is truly exemplary. This new round-up fundraising campaign further solidifies their commitment to our cause.”

To find a PDQ location near you, click here.

