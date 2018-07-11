PBSO still seeking information on baby found floating in ocean

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Officials are still searching for answers regarding an infant found floating in the ocean, just off Boynton Beach.

It’s been six weeks since the infant, dubbed “Baby June,” was found floating in the water, but deputies are no closer to finding who is responsible for her death.

Officials said only 14 tips have come in so far, with none panning out.

Investigators believe Baby June was approximately a week old and also believe she had been in the water between six and 18 hours before an off-duty firefighter discovered her.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re urged to call 1-561-688-4155.

