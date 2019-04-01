PBSO deputy helps turtle cross busy road

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - How did a Palm Beach County turtle cross the road? With a little help from law enforcement.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Twitter on Sunday showing a deputy picking up the reptile as it appeared to be crossing a busy roadway.

We have Jaywalker detained for crossing the street too slow. #YouMightThinkItsOk but is not. Move it buddy. pic.twitter.com/Imh4K8AOLF — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 31, 2019

The caption read, “We have a jaywalker detained for crossing the street too slow.”

The deputy made sure the slow crosser made it safely to the other side.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.