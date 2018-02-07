PBSO deputy fatally shoots homicide suspect after wrong-way crash on I-95

LANTANA, Fla. (WSVN) – A deputy-involved shooting and multi-vehicle crash closed a section of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County for several hours Wednesday.

Both directions of I-95 at Lantana Road in Lantana were closed due to the deadly chain of events. The southbound lanes reopened just before 12 p.m., and the northbound lanes reopened just after 4:15 p.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said between six to eight vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, the incident began when deputies received a call at 9:30 a.m. regarding a shooting at a Lake Worth shopping plaza.

“A white male suspect shot a white female, put her in the vehicle and fled the scene,” Bradshaw said.

The couple, officials said, initially walked into the My Neighborhood Grocery store. When they walked out, the clerk then heard a gunshot.

About 15 minutes after the shooting, deputies began receiving calls about a car driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95, causing three head-on accidents.

“Cars were running off the road, and so accidents were occurring,” Bradshaw said.

Three drivers were injured in the accidents. Their injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

Bradshaw said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a PBSO deputy responded to the scene just as the third accident occurred. When the deputy and trooper approached the vehicle with the suspect inside, the trooper tried to deploy their Taser, but it did not have any effect.

Bradshaw said the second deputy was eventually forced to open fire on the suspect, killing him.

“The deputy said that he was in fear of his life and the life of the trooper, and opened fire and killed the suspect inside,” Bradshaw said.

Police later determined the suspect shot and murdered the woman. Bradshaw also told reporters the suspect also shot and injured a woman at a West Palm Beach motel Tuesday night.

Police said the gun the subject used to shoot his alleged girlfriend in the head was recovered at the scene.

This closure comes as a shooting in Boca Raton closed the southbound lanes of I-95 between Linton Boulevard to Yamato Road for several hours. Those lanes have since reopened.

FDLE is now investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

The subject and the victim’s names have not been identified as yet.

