(WSVN) - Broward County public school teachers can look forward to raises.

The school board and the teachers union reached an agreement Friday.

Teachers will get a $2,000 stipend.

Those considered “highly effective” are slated to get a raise of a little over 1%, others will get less.

Classroom assistants will get a $1,500 stipend and their hourly rate will go up to $15.

