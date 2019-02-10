Paws 2 Care Coalition hosts Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The nonprofit Paws 2 Care Coalition brought the community together for a Valentine’s Day-themed gala to raise funds.

The fundraising event on Saturday served to help provide emergency medical care for abused and mistreated dogs.

The shelter’s founder asked attendees to make a difference in a dog’s life this holiday season by volunteering, donating or adopting.

7’s own Christine Cruz attended and spoke at the event.

