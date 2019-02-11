Paws 2 Care animal shelter hosts Valentine’s Day themed gala in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Paws 2 Care animal shelter held a Valentine’s Day themed gala on Saturday in Pembroke Pines.

The no-kill animal shelter hosted their “Love Unleashed” gala in an effort to raise money by getting animal lovers together for a night of dining and entertainment.

The money raised for the non-profit will help fund the coalition and provide medical care for abused and mistreated dogs.

Ana Bueno, the founder of the shelter said, “I can’t sit back and watch anymore. I’ve been watching all these animals that need help, and just turning your face does not mean it doesn’t happen.”

Paws 2 Care encourages people to make a difference in a dog’s life, whether it’s by adopting one, donating to a shelter or volunteering to help.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.