DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s most “paw-pular” brunch celebrated another fun-filled day for two and four-legged guests alike, Sunday.

The Downtown Doral Puppy Brunch, held at Downtown Doral Park, allowed pet owners to bring their furry friends to enjoy dozens of activities — including doggy grooming, photo booths and endless treats.

“Here we have vendors, from dog groomers to puppy snacks to even dog popsicles,” said event organizer Lilyvania Mikulski. “A little bit of everything, and food for the humans, as well.”

Pet parents got a chance to brunch with Sunday specialties from local eateries, as well as cocktails and mimosas.

The event also hosted local dog adoptions.

